Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.500-$3.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $30.26. 169,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,325. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a one year low of $27.91 and a one year high of $50.63. The company has a market capitalization of $958.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day moving average of $32.38.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.26). Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $390.40 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 43,382 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 7,865 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 230,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,906,000 after buying an additional 72,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

