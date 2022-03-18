Seigniorage Shares Price Tops $0.0143 on Major Exchanges (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a market cap of $290,977.34 and approximately $6,104.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0143 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00045550 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,886.54 or 0.06988983 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,173.30 or 0.99690039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00041009 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Coin Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seigniorage Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

