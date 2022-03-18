Sentinel Price Reaches $0.0049 (DVPN)

Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $36.94 million and $1.20 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 15,139,198,803 coins and its circulating supply is 7,467,139,807 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

