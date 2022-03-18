ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded ServiceSource International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
Shares of ServiceSource International stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. ServiceSource International has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $1.72. The company has a market cap of $125.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.20.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,266,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 13,916 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceSource International in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Lynrock Lake LP grew its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 7,346,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after buying an additional 3,948,145 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,245,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 30,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after buying an additional 452,524 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ServiceSource International Company Profile (Get Rating)
ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ServiceSource International (SREV)
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ServiceSource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceSource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.