Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Shares Gap Up to $2.88

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.88, but opened at $2.95. Sharecare shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 13 shares traded.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sharecare in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51.
About Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR)
Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.
