Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Shares Gap Up to $2.88

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.88, but opened at $2.95. Sharecare shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 13 shares traded.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sharecare in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the third quarter worth approximately $37,947,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sharecare by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,518,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,287,000 after acquiring an additional 773,280 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Sharecare during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,842,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sharecare by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,027,000 after acquiring an additional 176,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sharecare by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,405,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after acquiring an additional 37,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

About Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

