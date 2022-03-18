Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.00

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:SJR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$39.00 and last traded at C$38.52, with a volume of 2056969 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$38.55.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0988 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 58.55%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile (TSE:SJR.B)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.