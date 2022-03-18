Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.73) Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Shift Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.88) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.29) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SFT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFT opened at $2.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.59. Shift Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 107.26% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Shift Technologies by 137.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. 40.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

