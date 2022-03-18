Shift Technologies, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.62) Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Shift Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SFT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Shift Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shift Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Shift Technologies stock opened at $2.22 on Thursday. Shift Technologies has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $180.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.59.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 79.86% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFT. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 427.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 582,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after buying an additional 472,227 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the second quarter valued at $3,475,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Shift Technologies by 218.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,580 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Shift Technologies by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 146,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shift Technologies by 187.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. 40.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

