Short Interest in 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) Declines By 16.6%

2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the February 13th total of 2,410,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 455,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 2seventy bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen started coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, 2seventy bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.
In other news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $34,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nicola Heffron sold 1,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $26,192.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,721 shares of company stock valued at $167,715 in the last ninety days.
About 2seventy bio (Get Rating)
2seventy bio Inc is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
