Short Interest in ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Declines By 22.4%

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the February 13th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 208.0 days.

Shares of ALS stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. ALS has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $9.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.36.

ALS Ltd. engages in the provision of technical services in the areas of testing, measurement and inspection, and supporting. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Industrial, and Commodities. The Life Sciences segment provides analytical testing data to assist consulting and engineering firms, industry, and governments around the world in making decisions about environmental, food and pharmaceutical, electronics, and animal health testing matters.

