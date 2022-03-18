Short Interest in ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Declines By 22.4%

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the February 13th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 208.0 days.
Shares of ALS stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. ALS has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $9.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.36.
ALS Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ALS (CPBLF)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ALS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.