Short Interest in Angel Pond Holdings Corp (NYSE:POND) Decreases By 20.8%

Angel Pond Holdings Corp (NYSE:POND – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 334,700 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the February 13th total of 422,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Angel Pond stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 187,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,108. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74. Angel Pond has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Angel Pond stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Angel Pond Holdings Corp (NYSE:POND – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Angel Pond at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Angel Pond Holdings Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Angel Pond Holdings Corporation is based in New York.

