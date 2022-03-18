Short Interest in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Drops By 24.0%

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 999,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In related news, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $4,636,378.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,217 shares of company stock worth $22,099,949 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $165.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,836. The stock has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $120.04 and a one year high of $171.21.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.32.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

