Short Interest in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Decreases By 18.3%

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the February 13th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 642,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global in the third quarter worth approximately $784,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ATA Creativity Global by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 71,998 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

AACG opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ATA Creativity Global has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $43.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.90.

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

