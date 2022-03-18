Short Interest in Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Expands By 18.1%

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 211,800 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the February 13th total of 179,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of AUUD stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13. Auddia has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $9.30.

Get Auddia alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUUD. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Auddia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,490,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Auddia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Auddia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Auddia in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Auddia in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Auddia in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Auddia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Auddia Inc develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Auddia, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Auddia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auddia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.