Short Interest in Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Expands By 18.1%

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 211,800 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the February 13th total of 179,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of AUUD stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13. Auddia has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $9.30.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUUD. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Auddia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,490,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Auddia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Auddia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Auddia in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Auddia in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Auddia Company Profile
Auddia Inc develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Auddia, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system.
