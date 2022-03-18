Short Interest in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Declines By 14.6%

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 265,500 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the February 13th total of 310,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 116,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 0.7% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 319,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 0.6% in the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.18. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $19.33. The stock has a market cap of $609.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 39.60%. The firm had revenue of $29.83 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A’s payout ratio is 61.35%.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.