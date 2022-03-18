Short Interest in Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Drops By 16.3%

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 220,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 262,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:DOGZ opened at $4.83 on Friday. Dogness has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $8.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dogness (International) by 69.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dogness (International) during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Dogness (International) during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dogness (International) during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,188,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Dogness (International) by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 37,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Dogness (International) Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of pet products, including leashes and smart products. Its products include leashes, lanyards, ribbon, collars, harnesses ornaments and specialty products for cats and dog. The firm produces the products in Classic, Elegance, Luxury, LED, Holiday, Special Function and Cat series.

