Short Interest in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Decreases By 16.7%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bradesco Corretora raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

OMAB stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,677. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1 year low of $44.86 and a 1 year high of $60.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $129.21 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $4.3737 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 10.1%. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous annual dividend of $1.67. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is currently 192.39%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 19,006 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,060,000 after buying an additional 47,118 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 162.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 16,182 shares during the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

