Short Interest in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Decreases By 16.7%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bradesco Corretora raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.
OMAB stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,677. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1 year low of $44.86 and a 1 year high of $60.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.38.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $4.3737 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 10.1%. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous annual dividend of $1.67. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is currently 192.39%.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 19,006 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,060,000 after buying an additional 47,118 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 162.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 16,182 shares during the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile (Get Rating)
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.
