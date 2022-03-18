Short Interest in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) Expands By 18.7%

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 310,700 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the February 13th total of 261,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 141,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HAAC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.83. 1,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,122. Health Assurance Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $11.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79.

Get Health Assurance Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Health Assurance Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Assurance Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.