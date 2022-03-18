Short Interest in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Declines By 21.4%

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 356,500 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the February 13th total of 453,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 201,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.24. 633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,055. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.48. The company has a market cap of $813.92 million, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. International Money Express has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $21.80.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. International Money Express had a return on equity of 43.03% and a net margin of 10.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Money Express will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IMXI shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Money Express has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.70.

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 5,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $85,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in International Money Express by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,823,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,853,000 after acquiring an additional 346,491 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,550,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,704,000 after buying an additional 66,185 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,783,000 after buying an additional 238,533 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 691,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,039,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,477,000 after buying an additional 73,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

