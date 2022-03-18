Short Interest in Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Declines By 20.4%

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the February 13th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Kutcho Copper stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66. Kutcho Copper has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $0.93.

About Kutcho Copper

Kutcho Copper Corp. is a mineral exploration company. The firm engages in the identification and acquisition of copper and gold projects. It also involves in the development of Kutcho property. The company was founded on August 29, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

