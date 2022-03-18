Short Interest in Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Declines By 20.4%

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the February 13th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Kutcho Copper stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66. Kutcho Copper has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $0.93.
About Kutcho Copper
