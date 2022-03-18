Short Interest in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Decreases By 19.1%

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the February 13th total of 110,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,952. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a closed-end management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on December 05, 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.