Short Interest in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Decreases By 19.1%

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the February 13th total of 110,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,952. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $802,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 173,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 222,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a closed-end management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on December 05, 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

