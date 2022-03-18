Short Interest in Orocobre Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Rises By 21.3%

Orocobre Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 381,600 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the February 13th total of 314,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Separately, HSBC raised Orocobre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Orocobre alerts:

OTCMKTS:OROCF opened at $7.07 on Friday. Orocobre has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $8.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Allkem Ltd. operates as a lithium chemicals company and borates producer with a global portfolio of diverse & lithium chemicals. The company was founded on January 20, 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Orocobre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orocobre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.