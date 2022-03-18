Short Interest in TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Expands By 17.4%

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the February 13th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFFP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 74,947 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 1,456.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 74,670 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 145,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 68,012 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 259,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 63,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 51,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TFFP traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.68. The stock had a trading volume of 356 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,845. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average of $7.33. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $17.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

