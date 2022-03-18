Short Interest in Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Drops By 16.1%

Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 510,500 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the February 13th total of 608,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,552.5 days.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.
TRZBF stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.66. Transat A.T. has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89.
Transat A.T., Inc develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats. The firm operates through Holiday Travel segment, which develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats.
