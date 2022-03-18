Short Interest in Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Decreases By 21.5%

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the February 13th total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 520.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trelleborg AB (publ) from SEK 245 to SEK 251 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Trelleborg AB (publ) alerts:

TBABF stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.18. Trelleborg AB has a 1 year low of $23.57 and a 1 year high of $23.57.

Trelleborg AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells engineered polymer solutions for seal, damp, and protect critical applications worldwide. The company offers anti-vibration solutions, including anti-vibration and suspension products, as well as buffers and pads, and cable entry products; boots for transmission, steering gear, and shock absorption applications; bearings and bushings; engineered coated fabrics; engineered molded parts; fenders, docking, and mooring; floatover; and fluid handling solutions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trelleborg AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trelleborg AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.