Short Interest in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Drops By 15.3%

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the February 13th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 622,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.31, for a total value of $60,741.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.73, for a total transaction of $1,277,730.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,279,708 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRSN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 11.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 108.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,380,000 after acquiring an additional 199,381 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 3.5% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 258.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,329,000 after acquiring an additional 51,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in VeriSign by 36.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $212.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.27. VeriSign has a one year low of $186.09 and a one year high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.12% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The business had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that VeriSign will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

