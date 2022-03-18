Short Interest in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Grows By 21.1%

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the February 13th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CIL opened at $41.93 on Friday. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $39.19 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

