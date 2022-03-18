Short Interest in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Declines By 19.4%

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the February 13th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 788,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at $94,223,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,019,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 384.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,355,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,197 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,358,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,123,000 after purchasing an additional 962,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2,223.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,969,000 after purchasing an additional 418,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WRB shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $95.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.70. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $70.70 and a fifty-two week high of $96.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Shares of W. R. Berkley are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, March 24th. The 3-2 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.32. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 9.47%.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

