Shriro Holdings Limited (ASX:SHM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Shriro Holdings Limited (ASX:SHM – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Shriro’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.97.
About Shriro (Get Rating)
