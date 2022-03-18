Shriro Holdings Limited (ASX:SHM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Shriro Holdings Limited (ASX:SHM – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Shriro’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Get Shriro alerts:

About Shriro (Get Rating)

Shriro Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes kitchen appliances and consumer products in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Kitchen Appliances and Consumer Products segments. The Kitchen Appliances segment offers ovens, cooktops, rangehoods, dishwashers, sinks, taps, ironing systems, and laundry tubs, as well as waste disposal and ducting solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shriro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shriro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.