Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

SIEGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $74.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.49. The stock has a market cap of $127.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $89.66.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

