Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Shares Gap Up to $15.31

Shares of Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.31, but opened at $15.69. Sight Sciences shares last traded at $15.61, with a volume of 895 shares traded.

SGHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sight Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 27.62 and a current ratio of 27.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter worth about $1,099,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter worth about $6,810,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter worth about $537,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter worth about $856,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter worth about $28,324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

