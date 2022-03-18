Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Shares Gap Up to $15.31

Shares of Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.31, but opened at $15.69. Sight Sciences shares last traded at $15.61, with a volume of 895 shares traded.
SGHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sight Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 27.62 and a current ratio of 27.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.58.
About Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT)
Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sight Sciences (SGHT)
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.