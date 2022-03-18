SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) were down 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.81 and last traded at $7.81. Approximately 70 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 35,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SSU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SIGNA Sports United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SIGNA Sports United in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.18.
About SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU)
SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SIGNA Sports United (SSU)
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SIGNA Sports United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGNA Sports United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.