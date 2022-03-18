SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) were down 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.81 and last traded at $7.81. Approximately 70 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 35,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SSU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SIGNA Sports United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SIGNA Sports United in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter worth $823,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter worth $5,082,000. 23.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU)

SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN.

