Signal Hill Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period To End on March 23rd (NASDAQ:SGHLU)

Signal Hill Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:SGHLU – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, March 23rd. Signal Hill Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 11th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Signal Hill Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
NASDAQ:SGHLU opened at $9.96 on Friday. Signal Hill Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $10.05.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Signal Hill Acquisition (SGHLU)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Signal Hill Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signal Hill Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.