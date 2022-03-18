Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 19,688 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 82.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,688 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

AGG traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.07. 181,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,932,097. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.22. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.