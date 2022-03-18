Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.99. The stock had a trading volume of 56,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,502,377. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $199.50 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.75.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

