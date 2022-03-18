Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 303 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,179 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBS. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 141.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,137,743,000 after buying an additional 985,452 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in HubSpot by 462.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 133,839 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,487,000 after purchasing an additional 110,039 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 88.2% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 145,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,598,000 after purchasing an additional 68,362 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in HubSpot by 3.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,991,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,346,357,000 after purchasing an additional 67,233 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in HubSpot by 189.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 90,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,984,000 after purchasing an additional 58,961 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $845.00 to $675.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $953.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $743.21.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.88, for a total value of $7,452,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 34,560 shares of company stock worth $17,136,576 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HUBS stock traded up $15.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $482.80. 7,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $378.88 and a 1-year high of $866.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $479.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $643.44. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.26 and a beta of 1.67.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

