Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,351 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of F. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 16,060 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 4,677 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.47. 1,255,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,053,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.99. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

