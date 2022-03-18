Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Takes $38.05 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 677,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,053,000. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 1.7% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.19.

Shares of USB traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.93. The stock had a trading volume of 237,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,173,771. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.76 and its 200 day moving average is $58.34. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $52.44 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

