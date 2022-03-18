Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.63.

A number of research firms recently commented on SGFY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Signify Health in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Signify Health from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

SGFY stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. Signify Health has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 160.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.36.

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Signify Health had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $181.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.26 million. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Signify Health will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Laurel Douty bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGFY. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Signify Health by 897.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,924,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,436 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Signify Health by 897.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,924,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,436 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Signify Health by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,010,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,338 shares during the last quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. bought a new position in Signify Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,528,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Signify Health in the 4th quarter valued at $11,742,000.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

