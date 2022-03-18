SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Short Interest Update

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 397,800 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the February 13th total of 498,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 328,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 261.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,189 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 349.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,715 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SKM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

NYSE SKM opened at $26.25 on Friday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.16.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

