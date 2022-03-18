Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Now Covered by CIBC

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Skeena Resources (TSE:SKEGet Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$20.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Desjardins reissued a buy rating and issued a C$22.50 target price on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of TSE:SKE opened at C$15.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.47. Skeena Resources has a 52 week low of C$11.24 and a 52 week high of C$17.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.53.

Skeena Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

