Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Now Covered by CIBC

CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$20.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Desjardins reissued a buy rating and issued a C$22.50 target price on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of TSE:SKE opened at C$15.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.47. Skeena Resources has a 52 week low of C$11.24 and a 52 week high of C$17.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.53.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

