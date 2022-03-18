Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) PT Raised to C$1.04

Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Fundamental Research from C$0.77 to C$1.04 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
CVE SYH opened at C$0.78 on Tuesday. Skyharbour Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.31 and a 12 month high of C$0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$102.96 million and a PE ratio of 111.43.
Skyharbour Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
