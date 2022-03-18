Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) PT Raised to C$1.04

Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Fundamental Research from C$0.77 to C$1.04 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVE SYH opened at C$0.78 on Tuesday. Skyharbour Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.31 and a 12 month high of C$0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$102.96 million and a PE ratio of 111.43.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. Its flagship project is the Moore Uranium project covering 35,705 hectare, located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

