SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on SLM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

NASDAQ:SLM traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.13. The company had a trading volume of 87,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,630. SLM has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 57.49%. The company had revenue of $367.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SLM will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.68%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $107,020.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 15,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $296,566.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,990 shares of company stock valued at $857,754. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter worth about $54,917,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SLM by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 28,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in SLM in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

