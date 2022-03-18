SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.08.
Several brokerages have recently commented on SLRC. StockNews.com lowered SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on SLR Investment from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.
NASDAQ SLRC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.79. 1,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,009. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.84. SLR Investment has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $20.05.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.31%.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Callodine Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 325,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after buying an additional 70,010 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 137,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 10,945 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $526,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.
SLR Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.
