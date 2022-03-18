Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.700-$-0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $750 million-$755 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $730.11 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.70)-(0.62) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMAR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.72.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

SMAR stock traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.58. 3,449,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,281. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.72 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.18. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $41.65 and a 1-year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Paul Porrini sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $1,189,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter acquired 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,389.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,439 shares of company stock worth $17,424,818. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 56.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Smartsheet by 20.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.