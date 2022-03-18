Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Raised to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sodexo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SDXAY traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.46. The stock had a trading volume of 21,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,507. Sodexo has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $20.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.70.
Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sodexo (SDXAY)
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.