SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Buys $149,772.50 in Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Noto acquired 17,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $149,772.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anthony Noto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Anthony Noto purchased 19,042 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $149,479.70.

On Thursday, March 10th, Anthony Noto purchased 15,873 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.44 per share, for a total transaction of $149,841.12.

On Monday, March 7th, Anthony Noto purchased 15,350 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,355.50.

On Friday, March 4th, Anthony Noto purchased 15,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $8.91 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 22.93 and a quick ratio of 17.57.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.47 million. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.85) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. DCM International VI Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,092,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 32,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 57,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 24,832 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

