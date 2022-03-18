SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Piper Sandler

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $351.00 to $344.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $293.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $337.36.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $314.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.26. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $389.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.32.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,744.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 2,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

