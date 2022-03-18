Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.15. Solstice Gold shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 7.97. The company has a market cap of C$24.49 million and a P/E ratio of -10.71.
About Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC)
