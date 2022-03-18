SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.590-$2.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SP Plus stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.72. 117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,119. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $713.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average is $29.68. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $25.29 and a 52 week high of $36.30.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. SP Plus had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 2.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SP Plus will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SP shares. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SP Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,553,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,834,000 after purchasing an additional 33,994 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 267.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 115,851 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

